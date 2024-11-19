Initiative aiming to prevent speeding in Hillsborough school zones starts today

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new initiative from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office launches today. Its goal is to keep students safe by preventing drivers from speeding in school zones.

Operation Safe Passage utilizes camera technology and will cite drivers traveling over ten miles an hour about the speed limit within school zones. The program was developed in partnership with the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and RedSpeed, a third-party vendor providing the technology.

Starting today at Riverview High School, drivers will receive a written warning over the course of a 30-day period. Then, on Jan. 21, 2025, those caught speeding will receive a notice of violation along with a $100 fine.

HCSO will review all violations. Officials said points will not be imposed on the vehicle owner's driving record for violations detected by the speed cameras.

"Getting our children to and from school safely is a top priority for me as Sheriff of Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Operation Safe Passage allows us to address dangerous driving in school zones while maintaining a consistent presence throughout our community."

More than 25 schools are scheduled to join the initiative in the coming months.