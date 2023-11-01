In wake of deadly Ybor shooting, council member proposes temporary 1 AM close time for businesses

In the wake of a shooting in Ybor City that killed two people and left more than a dozen others injured, a city leader is proposing a temporary 1 a.m. close time for businesses in the area.

The temporary measure would last for six months while the city studies violence in Ybor and possible solutions, a press release said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old were killed in the shooting, and 15 others were injured.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips and charged him with second-degree murder, and they believe there are more suspects involved.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue after a fight. Several bars and clubs in the area were busy as people celebrated ahead of Halloween.

Video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, creating a stampede.

One of the people killed was identified by his father as 14-year-old Elijah Wilson. His father, Emmitt Wilson, recounted seeing his son's body on the ground.

"It's painful, man, to see your child laying there," Emmitt Wilson told ABC Action News. "And there's nothing I can do but stand behind the yellow tape and just watch them take his body away. I can't go see him. This is my last time seeing him. It's, it's hard."

The 20-year-old victim's name hasn't been released by police.

On Wednesday, City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson announced plans to propose the temporary closing time during a meeting on Thursday.

Henderson's district includes Ybor City.

“Senseless acts of gun violence are always difficult. When it’s nearby, the reality is horrific, so I have spent the past several days talking with Ybor residents, Ybor business owners, law enforcement, and Mayor Castor about what steps we can take to eliminate an environment that promotes violence during the late hours in Ybor City," Henderson said in a press release. “It is true that there is no one-size-fits-all or flawless solution, but I am confident that we will make a difference.”

In addition to the temporary closing time, a press release said Henderson will make a motion Thursday directing city staff to do the following:



Keep E. 7th Avenue open to traffic even during closing time on Fridays and Saturdays to limit loitering.

In addition to CRA funding, identify sources of revenue to expand community policing and step up code enforcement to crack down on noise violations, loitering, public drinking, and other infractions.

“These measures are intended to help ensure Ybor City remains a safe and thriving neighborhood no matter what time of day,” Henderson added.

According to the release, Henderson is also asking the interim president of Hillsborough County School, Van Ayres, to consider sending a message to parents of high school students to stress that the nightlife in Ybor isn't a place for teenagers.

On Tuesday, TPD announced an online portal that people can use to submit text, photos and videos related to the deadly shooting while they search for additional suspects.