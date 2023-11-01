Tampa Police Department increases patrols for Halloween, including in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) added extra patrols in Ybor City on Halloween after a deadly shooting killed two people over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Two people died, and more than a dozen were struck by gunfire.

Police said an altercation led to that deadly shooting. Officers arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips for second-degree murder.

Court documents said he was with some friends when he waved to a former female classmate. Records state a group of males aggressively approached him, and he was armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband.

On Halloween, officers met with business owners in Ybor City. Officers were seen on foot, on horseback, and on bicycles.

Tampa Police is encouraging people to report suspicious behavior.

"We want to show you can come out here and feel safe. We have extra officers out here, and we're going to patrol out here and increase our patrols through the weekend," said Chief Lee Bercaw with the Tampa Police Department.

Annie Ferrari and her son work in Ybor City. She was out celebrating Halloween in Ybor and was glad to see the extra officers. She heard about the deadly shooting early Sunday.

"Fear because my son works down here and I was not down here, sadness and worry for the local community and local businesses," she said.

Tampa Police is searching for an additional two shooters involved in Sunday's shooting.

TPD is working with the FBI and created an online portal for people to submit video and tips.

"We're asking anybody with any videos to share that or anybody that witnessed anything. That's why we created the web portal to make it easy for anybody to share that information. Our detectives have some great leads but need more tips," said Bercaw.

To submit tips or video, visit here.