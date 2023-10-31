20-year-old remains hospitalized after being injured during deadly Ybor City mass shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — More than a dozen people were injured following a deadly shooting in Ybor City on Sunday morning.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said the shooting happened around 2:47 a.m. on Oct. 29.

22-year-old Tyrell Phillips faces a second-degree murder charge for his role in the fatal shooting, according to TPD.

Officers said a fight between two groups escalated to gunfire. Two people died, including a 14-year-old and a 20-year-old.

More than a dozen others were injured by the gunfire, including 20-year-old Kila Ryker.

Ryker remains in an intensive care unit at Tampa General Hospital. Her mother, Rachel Sims, said her daughter was shot in the leg.

"She’s like mommy, why did this happen? I’m just walking to the car, a thousand miles away. I felt so helpless. She just couldn’t understand. She was just out with her friends and having a good time," said Sims.

Sims said her daughter was with a friend. The two were about to go home when the gunfire started right before the bars closed.

Her daughter lay on a sidewalk in Ybor City.

"She said she was so scared when she was laying on the ground, she was going to be shot again," said Sims.

Sims praises the two strangers who rushed to her daughter's side and waited for paramedics.

"Grateful to the people that were around her. She said there was a man who kept asking her her favorite color. What’s her name...just to keep her talking, to keep her awake, and the other one who took part of his costume off to tie her leg like those actions in those moments is what saved my daughter," said Sims.

Sims said her daughter had a surgery on Sunday, and another one is planned for Tuesday. She remains in critical condition.

"Going out with your girlfriends, hanging out, having some fun. It’s Halloween. That’s what you’re supposed to do. You’re not supposed to worry about if you’re going to get shot, you and your friends are going to get shot, or you’re going to see somebody murdered in front of you," said Sims.

Sims said her daughter is also worried about medical bills. She just bought a car and has a full-time job.

"We’ll know more in the coming days and after the surgery, and she is going to need rehab," added Sims. "It’s so scary, but I’m so grateful for the people who helped her and so grateful that I’m here to visit her instead of making plans to bury her."

Many of the additional victims, who ranged in age from 18-27 years old, have been medically treated and released from the hospital. Five remain in the hospital, recovering from their injuries.

Detectives continue to gather evidence and develop leads to determine what led to the shooting and identify and apprehend all parties involved.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130, send a tip via TIP411, or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.