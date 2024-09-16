Iconic NYC bagel shop seen in 'Seinfeld,' 'The Office,' coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A New York City staple seen in movies and TV shows over the years is opening a new shop in Tampa.

H&H Bagels, the popular bagel shop that's been serving up sandwiches and schmears since 1972, is planning its latest location for 1155 South Dale Mabry Highway, across the street from Wright's Gourmet House.

Their water bagel method and original recipe, both developed during the shop's creation, are still used today.

The shop has been featured in "Seinfeld," "The Office," and Nora Ephron's 1998 romantic comedy, "You've Got Mail."

According to its website, the Tampa location, along with a new Jacksonville location, will open in 2024.

Other future Florida shops include Miami, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale.