Ice Cube will bring his 'Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude' tour to Tampa this fall

Ice Cube Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ice Cube holds up his hands after putting them in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony for him on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
TAMPA, Fla — Hip-hop icon Ice Cube will bring his first coast-to-coast tour in over 10 years to Tampa this fall.

Amalie Arena announced The "Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude" will stop in Tampa on Sept 11.

Ice Cube was in Tampa last year with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The tour will highlight the rapper's four decades in music, from his early years with N.W.A. to his solo career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.


