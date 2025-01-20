Hundreds of volunteers help Feeding Tampa Bay during their first MLK Day of Service

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay took a different approach to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his day, hosting their first MLK Day of Service.

More than 750 people showed up to help hundreds of thousands of people across Tampa Bay. Some volunteers, like Bryce Hayes, came out with their family.

For him and other volunteers it was the best way to celebrate the day this man is all about, Martin Luther King Jr.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers helped sort food in the warehouse, packed meals, stocked, and helped families shop in the market. Some volunteers cooked or served in the bistro.

Volunteer and board member Chris Cascaes said it’s not lost on him how all of the work they were doing will help hundreds of thousands across Tampa Bay.

Between their headquarters and several other locations, volunteers packed about 500,000 meals, served over 100 FTB neighbors in the Bistro, and helped over 200 neighbors shop in the market.

FTB is already planning next year’s day of service. President and CEO Thomas Mantz said he wants it to be even bigger next year.

“We didn’t have much trouble getting 750 people to volunteer,” Mantz said. “I think a lot of us want there to be a day of service, so we’re going to make sure that happens.”