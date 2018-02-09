How many students have been arrested at each high school in Hillsborough County this year?

With the string of fights and recent arrests at Wharton High School, we are taking a look at the rest of the schools in Hillsborough County, and how many arrests have taken place at each this school year.

Wharton far and away leads the pack with 67 arrests in the 2017-2018 school year thus far. That's more than double any other school in the county.

Out of nearly 30 schools in the district, only five broke double digits for arrests this year.

The map below shows the number of arrests at each high school in Hillsborough County so far this year.

For the purposes of this data, the arrest has to take place at the school, but is not necessarily a student being arrested. However, according to law enforcement, the majority of the arrests do stem from students.

The only school without an arrest in Hillsborough Co. was Steinbrenner High in Lutz.