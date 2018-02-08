10 students arrested at Wharton High School in the past two days

Tuesday, four different fights broke out throughout the afternoon.
One student was arrested and charged with Battery on a Specified Employee, Affray/Disruption of a School Function. Six other students were arrested with Affray/Disruption of a School Function. There were seven arrests on Tuesday.
The very next day, another fight occurred, where one student was charged with Misdemeanor Battery, Resist w/o Violence, and Disruption of a School Function. A second student was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest w/ Violence, and Disruption of a School Function.
About an hour later, a deputy was spat on by a student while he tried to talk him out of a fight. That student was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and resisting arrest.
Deputies remained on scene to ensure the safety of faculty and students. Three total arrests were made Wednesday.
Thursday was reportedly a quiet day at school with no issues on campus.
Law enforcement presence significantly decreased
Both the Sheriff's Office and school security believed based on measures taken earlier in the week, there would be no other issues today and the decision was made to reduce the number of personnel accordingly.
Hillsborough County Public Schools says a second school resource officer will be assigned to the school for the remainder of the year, and reiterates that the majority of the students at Wharton are making good choices, and that a small number of students were the ones causing the disruption.