10 students arrested at Wharton High School in the past two days

10 students at Wharton High School have been arrested over the past two days in relation to fights on campus.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a string of disturbances prompted a larger than normal response and resources.

RELATED: Student fights prompt increased law enforcement presence at Wharton High School

37 deputies from street crimes, patrol, community outreach, school resources, motor units and supervisors responded in the early afternoon Wednesday after another fight.

The motivation for the fights is unclear, but the Sheriff's Office believes neighborhood issues between individual students have been spilling onto the campus.

Friday, Feb. 2, a large fight erupted on the bus ramp at the end of school involving about 20 students. 11 arrests are pending based on review of surveillance video.

RELATED: Social media account dedicated to fights at local high school

Tuesday, four different fights broke out throughout the afternoon.

One student was arrested and charged with Battery on a Specified Employee, Affray/Disruption of a School Function. Six other students were arrested with Affray/Disruption of a School Function. There were seven arrests on Tuesday.

The very next day, another fight occurred, where one student was charged with Misdemeanor Battery, Resist w/o Violence, and Disruption of a School Function. A second student was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest w/ Violence, and Disruption of a School Function.

About an hour later, a deputy was spat on by a student while he tried to talk him out of a fight. That student was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and resisting arrest.

Deputies remained on scene to ensure the safety of faculty and students. Three total arrests were made Wednesday.

Thursday was reportedly a quiet day at school with no issues on campus.

Law enforcement presence significantly decreased

Both the Sheriff's Office and school security believed based on measures taken earlier in the week, there would be no other issues today and the decision was made to reduce the number of personnel accordingly.

Hillsborough County Public Schools says a second school resource officer will be assigned to the school for the remainder of the year, and reiterates that the majority of the students at Wharton are making good choices, and that a small number of students were the ones causing the disruption.