Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in Tampa: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — Police launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Tampa Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at the 5700 block of North Nebraska Avenue around 8:04 a.m. after receiving reports about the woman.

Officers found her with "upper body trauma," and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to identify the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).