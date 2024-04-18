Homeless advocates say community donations could solve growing program

TAMPA, Fla — 52-year-old Michael Ellis says he lost his job and wallet in the last six months.

"We had job layoffs. I couldn't pay my bills. I couldn't pay my rent," he said, "My wallet was stolen with all my IDs and social security card and that was a pain."

And two weeks ago, he lost his mom.

"I'm doing the best I could. It's tough. I do a lot of crying. My eyes be sore a lot," he said.

Now he's navigating grief without a permanent home.

According to the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative (THHI), in 2023 on any given night there were about 2,000 people on the streets in Hillsborough County.

That's up from 1,500 people in 2022.

As THHI staff works to tally the numbers for 2024, the group's CEO, Antoinette Hayes-Triplett, said there's a concern they will be higher due to a growing sector of folks who are facing housing insecurity.

"Florida is a place where people come to retire and it is difficult to afford the rent. It is difficult to afford the insurance. All the things that we're hearing about that makes it difficult. And so, it's even more difficult for our seniors who are on fixed incomes," she said.

To help everyone impacted find stable housing, the THHI connects people to "shared housing" and offers landlords incentives to take people in.

But Hayes-Triplett added that they're also putting an ask out to the community as part of a donation campaign called the "Point One Percent Challenge."

She claims it would fix the problem for good.

"Point one percent looks like a person making 60,000 dollars, it looks like 60 dollars. And so, if we all galvanize together, we can really end homelessness in Hillsborough County," she said.

In the meantime, Ellis says he's leaning on faith as he works to get back on his feet.

"I just try to pray and keep my faith; keep my strength and try to be who I know my mother wanted me to be," he said.