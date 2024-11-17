Watch Now
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist in Hillsborough crash: FHP

Troopers asking the public for any information
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist in a Hillsborough County crash on Saturday.

According to an FHP report, the unknown motorist was driving an early model red Dodge Charger with black rims eastbound on State Road 674 at about 8:20 p.m.

West of 4th Street, the driver hit a 19-year-old male bicyclist from Guatemala who was heading eastbound on S.R. 674. Following the crash, the driver fled the scene, leaving behind vehicle parts from the front portion of the vehicle, FHP officials said.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

