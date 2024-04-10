Watch Now
Historic Wish Farms in Plant City to host blueberry picking party this weekend

Admission and parking are free. Blueberries are $5 a pound. Bring your own container.
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 10, 2024
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Historic Wish Farms in Plant City is opening its gorgeous 40 acres to the public this weekend. Starting at 9 a.m. each day, it will host a "U-Pick" blueberry party Friday through Sunday.

Admission and parking are both free. Blueberries are $5 a pound.

A family-fueled local grower for 102 years, Wish Farms (1301 S Frontage Road, Plant City) will provide a bucket for picking — but take-home containers should be brought along.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy the whole property, which includes a lake and a walking trail. There are plenty of scenic grassy areas for a picnic, too.

For more on Wish Farms, go here.

