Hillsborough solid waste collection to resume Saturday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Curbside solid waste collection for trash, recycling, and yard waste will resume in Hillsborough County on Saturday, officials said.

Neighborhoods that still have standing water and debris on the roadways may experience some delays.

Those with missed pickups during Helene can expect pickup on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Officials said that all yard waste placed at the curb must follow the curbside yard waste collection guidelines, which can be found here.