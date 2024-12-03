Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister withdraws as Trump's nominee to lead DEA

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has withdrawn his nomination from President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Drug Enforcement Agency, the sheriff announced on social media Tuesday evening.

"To have been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime," Chronister wrote in an Instagram post.

He continued, "Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration."

When Chronister was initially nominated, President-elect Trump said this about his selection.

"I am pleased to nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister for Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)," Trump wrote on his social media website. "For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE."

Chronister graduated from the FBI National Academy's 260th session and has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in criminology. He was appointed in 2017 by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott to head the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and has since been reelected twice.

Chronister is the second nominee to withdraw after being selected by President-elect Trump. Former Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew as Attorney General nominee after numerous scandals emerged.

