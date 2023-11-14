Hillsborough Schools committee to discuss appeal over keeping challenged book 'Blankets' at Plant High

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board’s Reconsideration Committee will discuss the appeal of the school-based decision regarding the book "Blankets" by Craig Thompson.

The is meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Room 164 at the HCPS Instructional Service Center located at 2920 N. 40th St., Tampa.

It’s a graphic novel about the story of a young man coming of age in a small town, experiencing first love and a crisis of faith.

A few months ago, someone raised concerns about the book being in the Plant High School media center and filled out an objection of use form.

They wrote that the book contains multiple instances of sexual activities, and nudity with a variety of topics suitable only for adults and lists out several pages with content they believe is inappropriate for anyone under the age of 18.

Back in September, Plant High School’s Educational Media Materials Committee met to discuss the graphic novel but ultimately decided to keep the book in its library.

The person who filed the original objection filed an appeal to that decision.

That’s why the District Reconsideration Committee is meeting on Tuesday.

There is no public comment allowed at the meeting.