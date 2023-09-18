Plant High School's Educational Media Materials Committee meets Monday to discuss challenged book

TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Plant High School’s Educational Media Materials Committee (EMMC) will meet to discuss the objection to the book "Blankets" by Craig Thompson.

It’s a graphic novel filled with illustrations. The book description said it’s about a story of a young man coming of age and finding the confidence to express his creative voice.

The description goes on to say it draws together the portrait of small-town life, a rigorous fundamentalist Christian childhood, and a lonely, mixed-up adolescence.

The Hillsborough County School District’s book objection process begins with a conversation with the principal, media specialist, or teacher at a specific school, and the objection form is submitted if the person isn’t happy with the school's proposed resolution.

ABC Action News obtained the ‘objection of use’ form for this book. The person who filled it out stated the book contains multiple instances of sexual activities and nudity with a variety of topics suitable only for adults and lists several pages of content they believe is inappropriate for anyone under the age of 18.

The EMMC will meet as a group in Plant High School's media center to discuss the objection to the book and how to move forward.

The meeting is scheduled from 3 - 4:14 p.m.

There will be no public comment.