Hillsborough Mosquito Management working to prevent dengue fever from spreading

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County's Mosquito Management Service is working around the clock after a locally transmitted case of dengue fever was detected in Hillsborough County on Saturday.

“Local transmission, though it is pretty rare. In this area, it has been several years since the last local transmission," David Fiess with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services said.

The fact that it is locally transmitted means a mosquito in Hillsborough County has the virus and the potential to spread it to other mosquitoes and people.

That's why the crew is testing mosquitoes and spraying larvicide up in the air in the hopes that it'll land in containers with standing water.

The type of mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus breed in containers around your home. It can be buckets, cups or even just a water bottle cap that is collecting water.

The county is encouraging people to drain water around their homes and wear insect repellant.

According to the CDC, dengue fever symptoms include nausea, rash, eye pain or muscle aches.

The county said they are working on prevention efforts while they wait to see if there are any more locally transmitted cases.