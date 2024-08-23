Hillsborough Fire Rescue lieutenant, wife arrested for unlawful sexual activity with minor: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue lieutenant and his wife were arrested after they allegedly engaged in sexual activities with a minor.

Sascha Engel, 39, an HCFR lieutenant, and his wife, Alyssa Engel, 37, were arrested Tuesday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, on April 27, they became aware of an incident involving a minor that occurred at the couple's home in March 2024.

From the tip, HCSO started to investigate the couple and found that they allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the 16-year-old victim.

Sascha and Alyssa are charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.