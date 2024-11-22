Hillsborough deputies searching for endangered 3-month-old baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are currently searching for a three-month-old baby who went missing Friday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Julianna Santos was taken by her mother, Destiny Nance, during an active Child Protection Investigation.
Deputies added that Santos is considered endangered.
If you have any information, contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.
