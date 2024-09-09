Hillsborough County Yea! Awards honors students making a difference in the community

TAMPA, Fla. — Every day, middle and high school students throughout Tampa Bay are making a difference in their community. Hillsborough County created an award to recognize these dedicated students called the Yea! Awards.

Hillsborough High School senior Jayen Patel was recognized last year for his volunteer efforts putting together STEAM Kits, helping teachers and students in his community.

“I saw a disparity in education and the STEM opportunities available to under-served communities,” said Patel.

Over the past year, Patel has volunteered more than 100 hours at the Hillsborough Education Foundation’s STEAM Lending Library.

“The task of aligning these kits with the Florida State Science standards so that when a teacher is pulling the kit out, they aren’t just playing with cars. They are fulfilling those science standards with kids,” said Patel.

So far, Patel has put together 20 different kits worth more than $500 a piece, but for Hillsborough County teachers, they’re absolutely free to check out for up to one month at a time.

“It's just all about learning and having fun, and that opportunity should be open to anyone, any child, anywhere,” said Patel.

Kristen Hendrickson, with the Hillsborough Education Foundation, was so impressed with Patel's dedication and hard work she nominated him for the Youth Excellence and Achievement Awards, also known as Yea!

“It was a no-brainer to nominate Jayen; he has gone above and beyond from the minute we met him and come in with his ideas,” said Hendrickson.

The Commission on the Status of Women is responsible for choosing the winners in three categories: leadership, success despite all odds and volunteer community service.

“It’s heartwarming to know that we have so many talented, servant-hearted students in Hillsborough County,” said Dotti Groover-Skipper, who sits on the commission.

Last year, the Board of Commissioners honored Patel and the other 2023 winners in front of the whole county.

“The Yea Award is so important for uplifting and giving that recognition to kids all around the county who are doing such meaningful and important work,” said Patel.

Now, it's that time of year again. The deadline to nominate students for the 2024 Yea Awards is Sept. 12.

It’s open to all middle and high school students in the county. Anyone, from a teacher to a parent to a coach or community member, can make a nomination.

“The nomination process was super easy. I recommend anybody to do that for any student you may know that goes above and beyond,” said Hendrickson.

For more information, go to www.hcfl.gov/yea.