Hillsborough County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct against student

A Hillsborough County teacher was arrested for inappropriate conduct against a student.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Johnathan Sheppard, 38, was arrested for inappropriately touching a student and sending inappropriate text messages while he was a teacher at Henderson Hammock Charter School during the 2023-2024 school year.

Sheppard faces two counts of authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student and lewd or lascivious molestation.

During an investigation, detectives found that the Hillsborough County Public School's security officer who was assigned to that charter school, Theresa Cruz, 48, interfered with the school's initial investigation into the allegations about Sheppard.

Cruz faces two charges of tampering with a witness and obstruction.

Detectives are looking for additional victims of Johnathan Sheppard. If you or anyone you know believes they may be a victim, you are being urged to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.