Hillsborough County Schools to announce community partnerships to better help student mental health

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday the Hillsborough County School District is holding a news conference to discuss the increase in mental health needs for children and teens.

Studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show mental health issues continue to increase among students.

According to that data, 37% of high school students reported experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic and 44% reported feeling sad or hopeless during the past year.

The CDC reported that schools should provide mental health support for students.

Now, community leaders and agencies are working together to combat mental health issues as needs grow daily.

At Monday’s news conference, Superintendent Addison Davis will be joined by State Attorney Andrew Warren, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and representatives from The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Gracepoint, as well as Safe and Sound Hillsborough to discuss proactive initiatives to fight mental illness in youth help children and teenagers.

Leaders are expected to announce innovative partnerships to provide unprecedented support for students across Hillsborough County.

The news conference starts at 10 a.m.