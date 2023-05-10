Hillsborough County School Board votes to close Just Elementary School in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board voted to close a Tampa elementary school on Tuesday.

The board voted 4 to 3 to close Just Elementary. Board Vice Chair Henry Washington, board member Jessica Vaughn, and board member Karen Perez voted "no."

Prior to the vote, dozens of parents and students spoke during public comment. They urged board members to keep the elementary school open.

ABC Action News spoke to parents outside Just Elementary. They are concerned about transportation because many of the children walk to school.

"I don't drive, so it's kind of like if something happens and it's an emergency, I can't get there," said Jennifer Brown, a parent.

"Now that it's going to be closed, I'll have to find transportation," said Francheska Santiago.

The school's capacity is 600 students, but currently, the school is operating with 284 students enrolled. The school district said the school is struggling with staffing issues and a lack of teachers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



"We look at student performance and we look where we are with the inability to fill positions at a school that needs us the most. We have to make a decision that protects the 280 students," said Superintendent Addison Davis.

The school will close following the end of the current school year. Students will be reassigned to Booker T. Washington and Tampa Bay Blvd. elementary schools. Students may also choose to attend three magnet schools (Dunbar, Lockhart and Tampa Heights) through school choice.

The district said it will work with faith-based partners, NAACP, and parents to identify how to redesign the school after one or two years of closure.

Superintendent Addison is recommending the school stay closed for one or two years before possibly being turned into a school with a Montessori focus, starting with early childhood focus and gradually adding grade levels.

The district said it will host a meeting with parents to discuss the five school choices, but no date has been set yet.