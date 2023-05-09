Hillsborough County Schools expected to vote on boundary changes Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Parents could finally get some answers about boundary changes within the Hillsborough County School District on Tuesday.

The proposals have come with a lot of concern from parents whose children would have to switch schools.

After months of gathering input and going back to the drawing board a few times, the Hillsborough County School Board is expected to vote on the boundary changes.

This could bring a lot of change to students and their families.

Last year the district proposed changing certain school attendee boundaries. The goal was to save money and help with enrollment issues.

For some students, that meant changing schools. We heard from several frustrated parents who were upset by this potential move.

Some of them told us they live where they do so their child could go to a certain school. Others worry about the distraction this kind of big change could cause.

The district postponed a decision to allow for more time to figure out a plan of action, but Tuesday, parents may get their questions answered.

One other hot topic item on the school board's agenda is Just Elementary School. Board members will discuss closing Just Elementary School and moving those students to surrounding schools.

The proposal said that this will provide a better education for the current students at Just Elementary because they would get a full teaching staff and more resources at their new schools. If the board approves this today, it will be implemented in August.

You can read more here in the school board's agenda.

The boundary change items start at D. 7.10 in the agenda. The meeting starts at 4 p.m.