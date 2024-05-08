Hillsborough County School Board votes to expand Apollo Beach Elementary to a K-8 school

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board approved a motion to transition Apollo Beach Elementary School into a K-8 school.

The board voted 6 to 1 after a lengthy discussion at a board meeting on Tuesday.

This transition will occur over three years, with the addition of one grade level each academic year:



6th grade in 2024-2025.

7th grade added in 2025-2026.

8th grade in 2026-2027.

Colleen Bianucci has two children who attend Apollo Beach Elementary School. She said parents have been urging district officials to add a middle school for several months. She said Apollo Beach lacks middle school options.

"The issue right now is we have kids leaving sixth grade and going to different schools all over the place. Parents are driving all over Hillsborough County. Their kids are on the waitlist, some siblings are in different schools, and from a transportation logistics perspective, it's been a nightmare for these families," said Bianucci.

Bianucci said adding a middle school will allow students to stay together longer. "A lot of excitement, this has been something we’ve been working very hard for and we know our kids are going to be really appreciative and so that’s been the goal from the start, making sure our kids stay together," said Bianucci. There will be no boundary changes and seats will be available through the school choice process. Students in the elementary school boundaries will have an additional window for middle school enrollment. Enrollment will be capped at 100 students in each grade level (sixth, seventh and eight).

There are currently empty elementary seats in the building.

Modular classrooms will be added to the campus over the summer. The district needs to add approximately five modular classrooms, costing $220,000 in the upcoming school year.

District officials said adding a middle school will help retain students who are leaving to attend school in other areas.

"We listened to our families and are thrilled to transition Apollo Beach Elementary to a K-8 school, providing families with a seamless and comprehensive educational experience right in their local community,” said Van Ayres, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent. “By expanding grade levels and enhancing our facilities, we are confident that Apollo Beach will continue to provide an excellent educational environment for years to come."