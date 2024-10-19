Hillsborough County opening two new temporary debris drop-off locations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County will be opening two new temporary debris drop-off locations on Saturday, October 19 in the Lutz and Valrico areas.

The following sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice:



Lake Park. 17302 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Lutz, FL 33548

Valrico County Spray Field, 14039 Sydney Rd. Valrico, FL 33527

The two sites will only be accepting vegetative debris and residents must show a photo ID.