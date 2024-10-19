Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County opening two new temporary debris drop-off locations

Hillsborough County Milton Damage - 4.jpg
Hillsborough County, Florida Government on Facebook
Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage.
Hillsborough County Milton Damage - 4.jpg
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County will be opening two new temporary debris drop-off locations on Saturday, October 19 in the Lutz and Valrico areas.

The following sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice:

  • Lake Park. 17302 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Lutz, FL 33548
  • Valrico County Spray Field, 14039 Sydney Rd. Valrico, FL 33527

The two sites will only be accepting vegetative debris and residents must show a photo ID.

"My kids keep asking, 'Where are we going to live?'"

Over 500 people were rescued during Hurricane Milton at the Standard Apartments in Clearwater. Now, survivors with no place to go have set up camp in the grass in the Best Buy parking lot across the street.

The unofficial donation site and shelter at Florida Best Buy cleaned up

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.