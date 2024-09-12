Hillsborough County man wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man won a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced the winner on Thursday. Jamarr Lewter, 39, of Thonotosassa, bought the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 8305 West Hillsborough Avenue.

The scratch-off was for the 1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular game. Lewter will take home a lump sum payment of $640,000.

The 7-Eleven received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.