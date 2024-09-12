Hillsborough County man wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man won a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced the winner on Thursday. Jamarr Lewter, 39, of Thonotosassa, bought the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 8305 West Hillsborough Avenue.
The scratch-off was for the 1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular game. Lewter will take home a lump sum payment of $640,000.
The 7-Eleven received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
Residents of Pasco County told ABC Action News about what will be driving them to the polls this November, including education reform and giving their children opportunities to live the American Dream.
Voters in Wesley Chapel focusing on cost of living and explosive growth ahead of election