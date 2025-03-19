Watch Now
Hillsborough County man arrested after 8 stolen dump trucks were found: HCSO

HCSO-HILLSBOROUGH-COUNTY-SHERIFFS-OFFICE-SHERIFF-DEPUTY-DEPUTIES.png
WFTS
HCSO-HILLSBOROUGH-COUNTY-SHERIFFS-OFFICE-SHERIFF-DEPUTY-DEPUTIES.png
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for operating an alleged chop shop after Hillsborough County Sheriff detectives said they found eight stolen dump trucks.

HCSO said they went to a business in the 4700 block of Hubert Avenue in Tampa on Tuesday, March 18, to investigate a report of a stolen dump truck from Duval County.

Detectives said they found Olansy Morrero, 40, altering a dump truck VIN number at the business.

Detectives then searched the area and found seven more dump trucks that HCSO said were stolen between 2023 and 2025. The trucks were all rebranded with the company's logos.

HCSO said the trucks were stolen from counties across the state, including Hillsborough, Duval, Collier, Lee, and Palm Beach. They also recovered stolen dump trucks from Georgia and South Carolina.

HCSO said Morrero faces multiple felony charges, including grand theft and operating a chop shop.

