Hillsborough County leaders consider dedicating more funding to storm relief

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Hillsborough County leaders will discuss dedicating more funding to helping people recover from the back-to-back hurricanes.

$5.6 million is the number on the table. That money would come from the Hope Affordable Housing Fund, which provides local public funds to create, preserve and fix up affordable housing.

This funding would be a big help specifically for mobile homeowners.

“The purpose of this is to fill in the gap where our state and federal funding can't help us," Brenda Brackins with the county said. "So, we can use some of our federal and state funding to help, but we can't use it to help those in mobile homes and mobile home parks.”

Another chunk of the money would go to provide services and programs to help other people in Hillsborough County recover from the hurricanes.

County leaders will consider this funding during the Board of County Commissioners meeting.