Hillsborough County launches temporary debris drop-off site

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is launching a temporary debris drop-off site ahead of Hurricane Milton.

This is to expedite storm debris removal from affected residential neighborhoods including Dana Shores, Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Tampa Shores, Bay Crest, and Town 'N Country in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The site will be open beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 6th at the County's Resource Recovery Facility located at 350 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

What Can Be Dropped Off:



Yard waste (trees, branches, etc.)

Construction and demolition debris

Furniture

Other storm-damaged household items

Appliances (must be empty)

What Cannot Be Dropped Off:



Household hazardous waste (paint, chemicals, etc.)

Regular household garbage