Hillsborough County Fire Rescue captain arrested on child porn charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A captain from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of child pornography, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said its Internet Predator Unit served a search warrant at an unreported location in the county on Jan. 30 following a "thorough investigation."

During the search, detectives said they found multiple electronic devices containing more than 300 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

They then arrested Marshall Van Nelson, 52. He was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography 10 or more images and content of images.

"The actions of this individual are not only vile and deeply disturbing but also a betrayal of the trust placed in those who are meant to protect and serve," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "There is no place in our community for such reprehensible behavior."

HCSO said this is still an ongoing investigation.