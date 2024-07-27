Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County elementary principal arrested on DUI charges

"Drinking and driving is not only irresponsible but also inexcusable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The principal of Town and County Elementary School has been arrested for DUI and fleeing to elude, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 p.m. on July 26, an HCSO deputy said a driver, later identified as Otis Kitchen II, 45, nearly side-swiped him and began driving "erratically." Kitchen was reportedly straddling lanes and coming close to entering into oncoming traffic, deputies said.

Another deputy then spotted Kitchen running a red light and disobeying a "no turn on red" sign. Deputies attempted to pull him over, but he didn't stop.

HCSO said Kitchen eventually parked his car inside his garage, and he was arrested as he got out of the vehicle.

Kitchen showed signs of impairment, deputies said, and a breath sample registered .142/.142. He was arrested for DUI and fleeing to elude.

The investigation is still ongoing.

"These laws must be changed, things must be changed,"
Florida father Brandon Marteliz is fighting for daughter after a judge says his consent was not needed for adoption.

Dad fights for daughter after judge says his consent was not needed for adoption

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.