Hillsborough County elementary principal arrested on DUI charges

TAMPA, Fla. — The principal of Town and County Elementary School has been arrested for DUI and fleeing to elude, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 p.m. on July 26, an HCSO deputy said a driver, later identified as Otis Kitchen II, 45, nearly side-swiped him and began driving "erratically." Kitchen was reportedly straddling lanes and coming close to entering into oncoming traffic, deputies said.

Another deputy then spotted Kitchen running a red light and disobeying a "no turn on red" sign. Deputies attempted to pull him over, but he didn't stop.

HCSO said Kitchen eventually parked his car inside his garage, and he was arrested as he got out of the vehicle.

Kitchen showed signs of impairment, deputies said, and a breath sample registered .142/.142. He was arrested for DUI and fleeing to elude.

The investigation is still ongoing.