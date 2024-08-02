Watch Now
Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for unauthorized access of video footage of female inmates: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A detention deputy was arrested for alleged unauthorized access to video footage of nude female inmates.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that Robert Creel Jr., 50, viewed footage of nude female inmates and would repeatedly rewind and watch the footage over again with no valid law enforcement purpose.

Creel Jr. had been viewing the videos between May 15 and June 9. The unauthorized viewing was discovered on June 11, according to HCSO, which led to Creel Jr.'s placement on administrative leave without pay on June 12.

Creel Jr. was arrested on August 2 and will be terminated from his position as a detention deputy, according to HCSO. He was charged with Engage Audio/Video Surveillance By Accessing a Computer/Electronic Device Without Authority (x11).

Creel, Jr. was hired in December 2002 and had no prior disciplinary history, according to HCSO.

