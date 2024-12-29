Hillsborough County deputy arrested, accused of battering woman: HCSO

MULBERRY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in Polk County on Saturday after he was accused of domestic violence.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Mulberry home of Mark Verkest, 38, after receiving a report of an altercation with an adult female who lives at the residence.

Polk County deputies determined that Verkest battered the woman and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with domestic violence battery.

Verkest was then placed under a Baker Act based on statements he made.

“Deputies are entrusted with the responsibility to serve as role models in our community, and this behavior is completely unacceptable and disappointing,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I expect every HCSO deputy to hold themselves to the highest standards of conduct and integrity, both in their professional and personal lives.”

Verkest was hired by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2017.

He is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.