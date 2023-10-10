Hillsborough Co. Schools and Teachers Association agree to salary increase for teachers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools teachers and staff could soon see a salary increase.

The school district and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association (HCTA) tentatively agreed to provide salary increases to all instructional staff.

HCPS said the increase is dependent on each instructional employee’s current step level.

HCPS and HCTA also agreed to:



A one-time longevity stipend of $2,500 for all instructional staff at the top of the A and B salary schedule.

ESE instructional staff who case manage primary exceptionalities for students for the entirety of the school year will receive a one-time supplement.

Employees on levels 20-25 under the new Student Services salary schedule will receive a one-time $1,000 supplement.

All eligible National Board-Certified Teachers will receive a one-time $1000 payment for completion of ten hours of approved mentoring and training.

Eligible employees who are Licensed School Psychologists, Licensed School Social Workers, Licensed Speech Language Pathologists, Certified Behavior Analysts, and Mental Health Clinicians will be paid a one-time $500 supplement.

Employees will enjoy a $0 premium employee-only health insurance plan.

The salary increases will be retro to July 1, 2023.

InSeptember, HCPS and HCTA announced a tentative agreement for support staff.

“The School Board and I have been focused on prioritizing our employee groups to ensure we can continue to retain our current educators while also recruiting new instructional personnel. These well-deserved salary increases will demonstrate how much we value their hard work and dedication as we ensure a high-quality education for all students. I want to thank both the HCTA and the district bargaining teams for negotiating this agreement for our employees,” said Van Ayres, Interim Superintendent.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Hillsborough County School Board.