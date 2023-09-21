Hillsborough Co. Schools and Teachers Association agree to salary increase for support staff

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — Hillsborough County Public Schools support staff could soon see a salary increase.

The school district and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association (HCTA) tentatively agreed to a compensation package of $8.3 million.

The district stated $4.9 million will go to paraprofessionals and $3.4 million for education support professionals (ESP).

In addition to a raise for employees, ESPs at the top level of their salary schedule can receive a $1,000 stipend. The district would also pay the full cost of fingerprint monitoring fees and employees would get a $0 premium health insurance plan.

“We are happy with this agreement as it gets well-deserved salary increases into the hands of our support professionals. Both sides agree to continue to be creative in getting our lowest paid employees equalized pay. HCTA will continue to work to meet the needs of our students and support professionals,” said Johnny Green, Vice President of the HCTA.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Hillsborough County School Board.