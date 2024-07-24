Hillary Clinton coming to Tampa during new book tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillary Clinton will be making a stop in Tampa during a new tour to promote her upcoming book.

The former first lady and secretary of state will be making an appearance at The Straz on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., where she'll be joined by a moderator to chat with the audience about politics, democracy and friendships, as well as "how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of."

Her book, "Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty," will be released on Sept. 17. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Other stops include Portland, Durham and Atlanta.