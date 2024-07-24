Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillary Clinton coming to Tampa during new book tour

Hillary Clinton
2020 Invision
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York.
Hillary Clinton
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jul 24, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillary Clinton will be making a stop in Tampa during a new tour to promote her upcoming book.

The former first lady and secretary of state will be making an appearance at The Straz on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., where she'll be joined by a moderator to chat with the audience about politics, democracy and friendships, as well as "how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of."

Her book, "Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty," will be released on Sept. 17. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Other stops include Portland, Durham and Atlanta.

With Joe Biden out and Kamala Harris in as the Democratic Party nominee, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone took to the streets of Tampa to get your voice on the campaign shakeup.

Your Voice | How do you feel about the presidential race

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.