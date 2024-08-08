High water levels for the Hillsborough River prompt road closure and opening of bypass canal

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — High water levels for the Hillsborough River prompt road closure and opening of the bypass canal near Morris Bridge Road. Hillsborough County says they plan to close Morris Bridge Road in the northeast part of the county on Thursday morning because of rising water levels in the Hillsborough River.

According to the county, the roadway will be closed between High Meadow Avenue and Corey Lakes Boulevard and will remain closed until the water recedes.

The Tampa bypass canal was also activated in Tampa to prevent flooding in Temple Terrace and Tampa.

Southwest Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) activated the bypass canal North of Morris Bridge Road and east of I-75 at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

SFWMD says that opening of the bypass canal will stop part of the flow of the Hillsborough River before it reaches the Cities of Temple Terrace and Tampa, and stores the water in an empty reservoir known as the (Hillsborough Flood Detention Area (HFDA).

According to the National Water Prediction Service, the Hillsborough River at Morris Bridge is currently at 31.29 feet. It is expected to peak at 32.40 feet on Friday, which is considered minor flood stage.