HCSO needs help identifying individuals seen on video after man found dead in Sunday shooting

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot on Sunday. At 2:04 a.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of Treasure Key Court. When deputies arrived, they located Brayan Rivera Garcia, 24, with one gunshot wound to the chest. Garcia was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 24, 2024
Police are now asking for help identifying the three individuals seen in the video above who may have vital information about the homicide.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call 813-247-8200.

"As we continue investigating this tragic incident, we urgently need the community's help. We believe the individuals seen in the video may have crucial information that can lead to an arrest," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am asking anyone who recognizes these individuals to come forward. Your cooperation could be vital in bringing justice to the victim and their family."


