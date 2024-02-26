HCSO: Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal traffic crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has arrested a man and charged him with vehicular homicide after a fatal traffic crash in Tampa on Sunday morning.

At 6 a.m. Friday, HCSO received a 911 call about a vehicle crash at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Himes Avenue.

Police said that while leaving a nightclub in the early morning, 39-year-old Jenri Fuentes Rodriguez collided with an occupied vehicle and drove off.

After leaving the scene, Rodriguez pulled into a McDonald's parking lot, where he hit another vehicle and continued without stopping.

Rodriguez proceeded down Waters Avenue, traveling at a high rate of speed.

He then ran a red light, causing his car and another vehicle to collide and flip multiple times. The collision forced the victim, later identified as 59-year-old Ann Marie Rutkowski, and her vehicle into a wooden utility pole.

When deputies arrived at the crash scene, they found Rutkowski dead.

Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rodriguez was transported to Orient Road Jail.

He is currently facing a charge of vehicular homicide. Police said more charges may be forthcoming.