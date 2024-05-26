HCSO investigating death after possible shooting, body pulled from water

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a body was pulled from the water in Ruskin around 6:37 p.m. on Saturday night (May 25).

HCSO said that a call came in about a possible shooting near a dock on the 500 block of Bahia Beach Blvd.

Detectives called in a Marine Unit, who later pulled the body of a male victim from the water.

Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's Office for identification and to determine a cause of death.

This is believed to be an isolated event and detectives believe there is no threat to the public.