Video shows HCSO cruiser hit by truck while responding to call in Brandon

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Brandon Wednesday.
BRANDON, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Brandon on Wednesday.

HCSO said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at Bloomingdale Avenue and Gornto Lake Road.

Video shows the deputy cruiser colliding with a truck while he was attempting to cross the intersection. The deputy's vehicle flipped on the side during impact and then flipped back to the upright position.

HCSO said the deputy had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The deputy had lights and sirens on and was going to a different incident when the crash happened, according to HCSO.

