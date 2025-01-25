HCSO deputy injured in car crash with fleeing suspect

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was arrested after hitting an HCSO deputy with his vehicle while attempting to evade arrest.

On Jan. 24, around 1:07 p.m., deputies arrived at an RV park on Williams Road in Tampa to find the suspect, Logan Williams, 27, who was allegedly involved in an aggravated battery incident.

Officials said Williams attempted to evade arrest and got in a vehicle with his mother, Meriam Williams, 62, and drove at high speed, hitting another vehicle before intentionally ramming into an HCSO patrol car.

HCSO said Williams fled the scene on foot but was arrested quickly after.

The deputy in the patrol car, Deputy Stevie Hackett, and an HCSO civilian employee who was riding along with the deputy were both taken to Tampa General Hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

HCSO charged Williams with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated fleeing to elude, among other charges.