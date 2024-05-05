HCSO: 4 arrested after traveling from Lee County to street race in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) arrested four people who traveled from Lee County to participate in an organized street racing event that occurred early Sunday morning.
Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of street racing in the Cragmont Drive and Princess Palm Avenue area.
Officials said once deputies arrived, they encountered a "chaotic scene" with multiple vehicles involved in reckless behavior, including burnouts and fireworks.
Four people, all inside of a 2022 Dodge Challenger, were identified and arrested. Deputies learned the group traveled from Lee County to take part in the event.
A 2006 Chrysler 300 was also seized after its driver and passengers fled the scene on foot.
