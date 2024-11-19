Watch Now
HCFR working to extinguish 2-alarm brush fire in Gibsonton

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is working to extinguish a two-alarm brush fire in Gibsonton.

HCFR said the fire happened on US 41 near Big Bend, damaging an aluminum building in that area.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more updates as they become available.

