HCFR working to extinguish 2-alarm brush fire in Gibsonton

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is working to extinguish a two-alarm brush fire in Gibsonton.
HCFR said the fire happened on US 41 near Big Bend, damaging an aluminum building in that area.
This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more updates as they become available.
