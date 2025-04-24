HCFR extinguish fire at home in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire in Brandon on Thursday afternoon.

HCFR received 911 calls at approximately 1:36 p.m. on April 24, reporting a fire at a home on Oakridge Manor Drive. Firefighters entered the house but were quickly ordered to evacuate as conditions worsened.

HCFR said aerial operations were used to fight the fire, and it was declared under control in 45 minutes after the first until arrived on the scene.

Officials said all residents had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries to residents or first responders.