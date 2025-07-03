HCC drops 'Community' to become Hillsborough College

TAMPA, Fla. — A longstanding community college is getting a new name.
Hillsborough Community College announced this week it will undergo a rebrand, dropping "Community" from its name in the process to become "Hillsborough College."
“As we embark on a new era at Hillsborough College, a refreshed brand will serve as a catalyst for innovation while seamlessly aligning with the Florida College System,” said Gregory Celestan, chairman of the Hillsborough College Board of Trustees. “Community will stay at the heart of what we do, as we continue to collaborate with our valued partners to enhance the economic vitality of the region.”
According to its website, the college was founded in 1968 and is the fifth largest community college in Florida's State College System. It currently serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five Tampa Bay campuses.
Brides, families fighting for refunds after event venue closes suddenly
“We’ve struggled so hard to scrape the money to be able to do this for her,” Irizarry said. “She’s my only girl and I wanted this so much for her.”
Couples and families who had weddings and events planned at a well-known venue that abruptly closed claim they’re out thousands of dollars and aren’t being given refunds. Annette Irizarry was supposed to hold her 15-year-old daughter’s quinceañera in August at the Clearwater location and said she’s now out the $6,160 she paid. Without that money, Irizarry said she can’t afford to have her daughter’s celebration somewhere else.