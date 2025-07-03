HCC drops 'Community' to become Hillsborough College

TAMPA, Fla. — A longstanding community college is getting a new name.

Hillsborough Community College announced this week it will undergo a rebrand, dropping "Community" from its name in the process to become "Hillsborough College."

“As we embark on a new era at Hillsborough College, a refreshed brand will serve as a catalyst for innovation while seamlessly aligning with the Florida College System,” said Gregory Celestan, chairman of the Hillsborough College Board of Trustees. “Community will stay at the heart of what we do, as we continue to collaborate with our valued partners to enhance the economic vitality of the region.”

According to its website, the college was founded in 1968 and is the fifth largest community college in Florida's State College System. It currently serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five Tampa Bay campuses.