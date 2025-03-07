HART driver swerves, turns and stops into first place at Florida Bus Roadeo

TAMPA, Fla. — When you think of rodeo champions, bull riding may come to mind. But here in Tampa Bay, we have a different kind of champion. Except he doesn't ride a bull—he drives a bus.

The next time you hop on a HART bus you might be lucky enough to find Guarionex Falero-Ramos behind the wheel. He is our Florida Bus Roadeo Champion.

Guarionex has always been a huge supporter of public transportation. Growing up in Puerto Rico, it was the only way his family was able to get around.

“Right away, I see a bus, that’s it. I want to be a bus operator, I’ll be honest with you, just like that,” said Guarionex.

For the past 13 years, Guarionex has pursued his passion right here in Tampa Bay by driving for the Hillsborough Transit Authority.

He said he takes a lot of pride getting his passengers where they need to go.

Guaionex is also extremely proud of his clean driving record, a member of the HART Million Mile Club, which gave him the opportunity to put his skills to the ultimate test competing in the prestigious Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo.

“This is in my blood, from when I was a little kid,” said Guarionex.

Guarionex can often be found before or after his shift in the HART parking lot practicing a variety of obstacles, weaving in and out of cones. In February, all the hard work, experience and precision paid off.

“Wow, right away when we finished everything, and everybody comes to me and compliments and congratulates, ‘you are doing good,’ I just wondered, I don’t know because it’s a roller coaster,” said Guarionex. “My best moment in my life—well, after my kids—but this is the best moment in my career.”

However, there’s no time to sit in park. He is now preparing for the International Bus Roadeo, happening in Austin, Texas this April, where he’ll hit the gas against the best drivers in the United States and Canada.

“I love competition. Let’s see what happens, a lot of good drivers like me,” said Guarionex. “I’m very confident, I’m positive."