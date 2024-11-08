Habitat for Humanity repairs veterans’ home ahead of Veterans Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County is giving back to those who have given us so much to our country.

They said there is no place like home, but sometimes, home can use some sprucing up.

“I was knocked off my feet when I saw all these people out here. Just about tears came out because I was happy,” said Kenneth Lyles.

Past storms left Lyles's home in really bad shape. His roof, which was patched up with a tarp, began leaking, and a recent stroke made it all too much to handle on his own.

“I was getting depressed and all that because of what was going on, and because of stroke I couldn’t do it myself. It was just ongoing worrying,” said Lyles.

A team of volunteers showed up at his Tampa home and replaced his roof. That’s not all. The Air Force veteran will also get a fresh coat of paint and landscaping.

It’s all part of Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build Week of Service.

“Veterans usually are the most likely to need help and the least likely to ask for it, and when you bring other veterans, it also builds camaraderie,” said Nitza Rivera, Vice President of Veterans Build for Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County.

Lyles is beyond grateful. “Oh man, I feel great. I appreciate it. I'm very appreciative of them,” he said.